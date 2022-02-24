Mahesh Manjrekar Booked For Alleged Obscene Scenes Featuring Minors In Marathi Film

Mahesh Manjrekar has run into legal trouble as a case has been registered against the actor-director over the portrayal of children in his upcoming Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. The film allegedly features obscene scenes involving minors. The case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) with not only Mahesh’s name but also producers Narendra, Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz mentioned in the complaint.

According to Hindustan Times, the case has been filed by the president of the NGO Bharatiya Stree Shakti, Seema Deshpande. The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 292, 34, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Section 14 and Sections 67, 67B of the IT Act.

The NGO president alleges that the film depicts sexual activities featuring minors and their aunt. She added that the movie also features violence involving children and the dialogues in the film are vulgar. Reacting to the case, Mahesh told the publication that the movie has been censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He added that he will cooperate with the investigation.

“Only after the content was censored, the film was released for the public. We will present the material before the police when they ask for it," he said. Speaking with the Times of India, the filmmaker added that he stands by the film and his lawyers will respond to the case.

The case comes weeks after the National Commission for Women (NCW) expressed displeasure over the trailer of Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha. The commission had reportedly received a complaint from an organisation regarding the trailer. NCW chief Rekha Sharma had reached out to the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with a letter requesting to censor the bold scenes in the film’s trailer. A copy of the letter was sent to Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

