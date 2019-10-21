Mahesh Manjrekar Joins Mumbai Saga Following Jackie Shroff's Exit

Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga boasts a massive star cast of Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty among others. Jackie Shroff was also set to be a part of the film, but now he has reportedly left the project.

It is reported that Shroff had to quit the project after some scheduling conflicts. Following this, Sanjay Gupta reached out to Mahesh Manjrekar to replace Shroff for the role of a Maharashtrian politician in the film.

Talking about the same to Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay Gupta said, "I was really looking forward to working with Jackie but due to a date mess-up, he had to quit. Mahesh is my go-to person, we’ve shared a bond since we first collaborated on Kaante and subsequently worked on several films together. When I explained the situation to him, he told me he was on. We only had to sort the dates as he’s busy acting and directing."

Manjrekar is set to join the film's production next week. As the film's narrative is reported to be spanning over five to seven years, Manjrekar will be appearing as a man in his 50s and later in his 60s as well. Producer Bhushan Kumar is also eager to have the actor on board. Talking about him he said, "Mahesh is a strong performer and his portrayal always stands out."

Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. The story tells the changing face of Mumbai, how in mills were closed to make malls and high rise buildings. The film is slated to release on June 19, 2020.

