1-MIN READ

Mahesh Manjrekar Threatens Troll for Posting Abusive Comment Against His Wife and Daughter

Image: Instagram

Mahesh Manjrekar has threatened a troll for leaving a disgusting comment on his family photo posted on Gudi Padwa.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar recently shared a family picture on Gudi Padwa for all his followers on social media. But a troll left a disgusting comment on the photo, targeting his wife and daughter, enraging the Bigg Boss Marathi host.

Mahesh had posted a photo of his whole family, including his wife Megha Manjrekar, his daughters Gauri, Sai and Son Satya Manjrekar, to wish fans on Gudi Padwa amid the coronavirus lockdown. He wrote, "United we stand. Today was Gudi Padwa but we will celebrate this festival by fighting back with the virus. Till then, Stay at your home. Stay safe. Spend a nice time with your family."

But a user left an abusive comment on the picture. Mahesh threatened to seek him out and give it back to him for his abusive behaviour.

"You will dread the day you ever meet me. And let me assure you I shall seek you out Hrishi. Let these days pass, I promise. I will find you even if I have to go to the end of the world," he said.

mahesh screenshot

His daughter Saiee recently made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'. She also featured in a music video recently with Aayush Sharma, called Manjha.

Mahesh, who has hosted two seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi, was also seen in a web series called Pawan and Pooja.

