Mahesh Manjrekar to Direct Aayush Sharma’s Next 'Guns of North'

LoveYatri fame Aayush Sharma’s next project Guns of North will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is the remake of Marathi gangster drama Mulshi Pattern and Manjrekar had played a key role in the film.

The film will feature Aayush in the lead role. It was earlier reported that the movie will be to helmed by Abhiraj Minawala.

The script of the film has undergone several changes. Actor Salman Khan, who was about to play the role of a Sikh cop as a parallel lead, has now stepped out of the film to keep the essence of the original script.

In the original script, the character of the Sikh cop was a kind of extended cameo, but the writers reworking on the Hindi script made the character a parallel lead. However, Salman and the team decided to stick to the original story as the change in the script has taken away the essence of the original story.

A source is quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, “But during the final narration last month, both Salman and his team acknowledged that reworking the script had taken away the essence of the Marathi film, which was a rustic gangster drama set in the heartland.”

Revealing about the reason to rope in Manjrekar as the director, the source said that his excellent work in Vaastav and City of Gold has made him the best choice for this film. The source added the script is almost locked and Manjrekar will have several acting workshops with Aayush in October.

The female lead and other casts have not been finalised yet. The shooting for the film will be done in real locations of North India.

Meanwhile, Salman is all set to host the 14th season of the controversial TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. The show will be aired from October 3 on Colors Tv at 9 p.m.