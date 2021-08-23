Mahesh Manjrekar Undergoes Surgery for Bladder Cancer

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone a surgery recently for urinary bladder cancer. This happened around ten days ago and Manjrekar was operated in a Mumbai hospital. ETimes further reported that Manjrekar is now back home and feeling fit and fine. The operation in question went off very smoothly.

Manjrekar has been working on the Mulshi Pattern remake which is titled Antim: The Final Truth. While he played the role of an alcoholic in the original Marathi blockbuster, he is set to direct the Hindi version with Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan in lead roles. Earlier, Manjrekar had confirmed a theatrical release for the film and shared that the production is waiting for the pandemic aftereffects to subside.

Manjrekar is known for his roles in Hindi movies like Wanted, Zinda, Run, OMG: Oh My God!, Ready and many others. He also directed films like Vaastav, Kurukshetra, Viruddh… Family Comes First among others and Marathi hits like Natsamrat, Fakt Ladh Mhana, Me Shivaji Park and others. He also hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Manjrekar has recently announced two directorials titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar and White

