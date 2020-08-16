Mahesh Shetty Breaks Social Media Silence To Pray For Sushant Singh Rajput: Let Truth Win

Mahesh Shetty, one of the closest friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a post on the late actor after a long time, demanding that the truth should come out about his death.

Mahesh, who had co-starred with Sushant years ago in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, had chosen to maintain silence all this while. On Saturday, the actor took to his verified Instagram account to join the #globalprayers4ssr movement initiated by the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Sharing a photograph of himself with folded hands, the actor wrote: "#globalprayers4ssr #bepositive #lettruthwin.

Mahesh has been silent on Sushant all this while, even on social media. The last time he made a post on Sushant was a day after the latter's last film Dil Bechara released. Sharing a throwback photo with Sushant, Mahesh had written "My hero" along with a red heart emoji.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

