Maheswari Chanakyan is Not Thinking About Second Marriage

Maheswari Chanakyan carved a niche for herself as a VJ, television host, actress, designer and model. Maheswari made her debut as an anchor for the show titled Asatha Povathu Yaaru. Since then, she has not turned back. She has been a VJ for different shows and programmes. Maheswari had been formerly married to Chanakyan. However, after some time, the couple decided to part ways due to reasons unknown to date. After the divorce, Maheswari took custody of their son Keshav. The actress spoke about her viewpoint on the second marriage in an interview.

Maheswari said that it has been over 10 years since she got divorced. The actress added that sometimes she wondered why their (Maheswari and her son) lives are not set right. The actress felt that this is their destiny. Maheswari has also stated that she had been divorced within a year of getting married and was left with a huge responsibility of raising a child. Maheswari doesn’t want to get married again because she is afraid that she may have to face a similar situation.

Have a look at this adorable picture of Maheswari and her son Keshav. Maheswari wrote in the caption that if her mornings are this beautiful, she would love to live forever.

Maheswari also hosts a show titled Comedy Khiladis along with Kamal. Devadarshini, Nandhini, Bala Saravanan, Danial and RJ Vigneshkanth are the judges of the show. Here is a snap of Maheswari from the sets of the show. Maheswari looks ravishingly gorgeous in a blue saree. The actress wished his fans a very happy Pongal.

Maheswari has been also seen in the film Writer directed by Franklin Jacob. Maheswari enacted the role of Samuthirakani’s wife in the movie. The film narrated the story of a writer who got trapped in an illegal custody case. The film was highly praised for its unique plot and storyline.

