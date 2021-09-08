Mahhi Vij Blocks Husband Jay Bhanushali on Instagram and the Reason is Hilarious

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most adorable celebrity couples on social media. They recently had a fun banter on Instagram which has left their followers amused.

Jay shared an adorable family picture along with his wife Mahhi and daughter Tara. He captioned the picture as, “Family." Even as their fans loved the picture and dropped in loving comments, Mahhi seemed to be disappointed about it as she thinks that she doesn’t look good in it. She also blocked him on Instagram. “You always put bad pictures of me. Do not do that."

Later, Jay took to his Instagram account and posted video stories with Mahhi and shared that he felt helpless about being blocked by his wife on social media. He also mentioned how things would have been different if the vice-versa would have happened. Jay gets hilarious in his expression and portrays how Mahhi would have accused him of loving her less and having an affair if he would have blocked her on Instagram. Mahhi tags along in the fun argument and tells Jay to go have an affair so that she could get rid of him. Jay also sends a flirty invite to the girls after Mahhi mentions it.

Their social media chat is winning fans’ hearts.

