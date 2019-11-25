Mahhi Vij has a Savage Reply for Troll Who Calls Her 'Moti', Shuts Him Up Like a Pro

The world is full of trolls, who leave no chance to shame people, especially celebrities, who make for an easy target. However, not everyone is in the mood to bear with it quietly. In fact, a lot of celebrities give it back with a fitting reply. And one of these is TV actress Mahhi Vij.

The actress, who recently welcomed her first baby, Tara, with husband Jay Bhanushali, shared a picture with Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. The picture was from her visit at Bigg Boss' house during the Weekend Ka Vaar, where she was accompanied by husband Jay Bhanushali, Paras Tyagi and Umar Riaz.

However, soon after she posted the picture, a troll texted her, writing, "Sharam Kar Moti." The actress did not kept quiet and took to her Instagram stories to share the message. She also shut him by replying, "Was your mother thin after delivering you like idiot (sic)."

She had written on Instagram, "To all the idiots who are worried about my weight. My priority is feeding my baby not MY FIGURE." She deleted the stories from Instagram later. She also turned off comments on her post soon after the incident.

