Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mahhi Vij has a Savage Reply for Troll Who Calls Her 'Moti', Shuts Him Up Like a Pro

Mahhi Vij was trolled on Instagram for her post baby weight gain, and the TV actress shot back with a snappy response.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahhi Vij has a Savage Reply for Troll Who Calls Her 'Moti', Shuts Him Up Like a Pro
Image: Instagram

The world is full of trolls, who leave no chance to shame people, especially celebrities, who make for an easy target. However, not everyone is in the mood to bear with it quietly. In fact, a lot of celebrities give it back with a fitting reply. And one of these is TV actress Mahhi Vij.

The actress, who recently welcomed her first baby, Tara, with husband Jay Bhanushali, shared a picture with Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. The picture was from her visit at Bigg Boss' house during the Weekend Ka Vaar, where she was accompanied by husband Jay Bhanushali, Paras Tyagi and Umar Riaz.

View this post on Instagram

Oh I love him @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Mahhi ❤️tara (@mahhivij) on

However, soon after she posted the picture, a troll texted her, writing, "Sharam Kar Moti." The actress did not kept quiet and took to her Instagram stories to share the message. She also shut him by replying, "Was your mother thin after delivering you like idiot (sic)."

She had written on Instagram, "To all the idiots who are worried about my weight. My priority is feeding my baby not MY FIGURE." She deleted the stories from Instagram later. She also turned off comments on her post soon after the incident.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram