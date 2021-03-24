Mahhi Vij Has Not Taken a Break from Acting, Says 'Don’t Know How This Information Started'

Actress Mahhi Vij, who was last seen on TV in 2018, said that production houses and channels had assumed that she was on a long break because of which people are not approaching her for work.

However, in an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “I don’t know how this information started doing the rounds because of which people are not approaching me for work now. I very much want to work and be on the screen again. It’s been more than 4 years now and I cannot wait to be in front of the camera."

Further, talking about managing professional and personal life, she said, “That is something very important because I have been with Tara since day one and that too 24×7. My girl is totally dependent on me, while Khushi and Rajveer can still manage. My mother lives with me so all the kids are attached to her. She will be a major helping hand when I start working. Additionally, the kids are very happy to spend time with Rajveer and Khushi’s dad too, so I think things will be manageable at home while I am out.”

Mahhi and her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali were blessed with a baby girl in August, 2019. They have also been fostering their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer, since 2017.