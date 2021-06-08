Mahhi Vij Loses Her Brother to Covid-19, Thanks Sonu Sood and Bharti Singh for Support

Television actor Mahhi Vij lost her brother to Covid-19 a few days back. On June 07, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to thank actor Sonu Sood for his help in her brother’s treatment. Sharing a screenshot of a tweet posted by Sood, she penned a long heartfelt note. In the tweet, Sood informed that despite knowing that boy’s survival chances were minimal, he never had the guts to share the reality with his parents. Sood did not reveal the identity of the boy till Vij informed about the same through her official Twitter and Instagram handle.

In her note on Instagram, she thanked Sood for giving courage and hope in the adverse time. She hailed him for the help he is providing to millions of people who are in need. “I am forever thankful to you,” she added. Vij further thanked comedy queen Bharti Singh for cheering her brother, keeping him positive while he was in the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️tara❤️khushi❤️rajveer (@mahhivij)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️tara❤️khushi❤️rajveer (@mahhivij)

On her Instagram posts, Sood expressed that he will also miss Vij’s brother. “Wish could save him,” he wrote in the comment section. Vij had also retweeted Sood’s tweet via her Twitter account and revealed that Sood had helped him in arranging a bed for her brother and not even once the actor refused to take her calls.

My brother who he helped get a bed.I am forever thankful to you.Thank you sooooo much.Not even once he refuse to take my calls every cal n message was answered.god bless you always https://t.co/rywl9XSxz9— Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) June 6, 2021

Last week, the actress broke the news of her brother’s demise via her Instagram account. Calling him a “hero for life”, Vij wished to rewind few days, hug her brother tightly and never let him go. Vij wrote that his family loved him, but God loved him a bit more. “Until we meet again love you bachcha,” she added in the emotional post.

Her fans and her industry fans, including Ridhi Dogra, Vedhika, Kanchi Kaul, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Kishwer Merchantt extended their condolences for her brother.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here