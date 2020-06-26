Mahhi Vij Reveals Boys ‘Actually’ Dialed Number Flashing in 'Tu Tu Hai Wahi' Song

Popular Hindi television actress Mahhi Vij had debuted in the entertainment industry at only 18 in a music video of the remix version of Asha Bhonsle’s Tu Tu Hai Wahi. She was the lead in the music video by DJ Aqeel and played a call center employee with two other actresses.

The hit video from 2002 recently went viral again with people recalling their memories with the song and Mahhi’s old avatar.

Speaking to SpotboyE, the actress gave her two cents on the Tu Tu Hai Wahi music video.

“I was 18 when I shot for the song. I had auditioned for it and director Radhika And Vinay Sapru really liked me. Back then we had no clue the song would become such a huge hit.”

Talking of her shooting experience, Mahhi mentioned it was fun but the most interesting part was that even years after the song’s release there were some boys trying to reach her through the magic number shown in the video.

“It was good fun shooting for it. I went on to do other shows post it, but was surprised to hear that boys would still try and call on that number when they heard the song,” Mahhi said.

“So, I had a boyfriend in Delhi back then and he had once gone to get a few vcds of the video, when the shopkeeper told him that he had been trying to reach the girl (that was me) in the video! And my boyfriend told him, 'don’t try bro because she is my girlfriend.'"

Even after so many years, Mahhi still reserves a sweet spot for Tu Tu Hai Wahi, as it managed to earn her fame in the city.

“This will always be very special and very close to my heart as it’s my first music video which got me recognition and fame,” she concluded.

Check out the song video here:

