Mahhi Vij Shares Empowering Post for Expectant Mothers During Lockdown, Calls Them 'Brave'

The actress posted an inspiring message on her social media, saluting pregnant women who have just delivered or are going to deliver.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
As the Coronavirus pandemic has made situations tough for pregnant women, actress Mahhi Vij posted a positive message for those 'strong women'.

Her post was a tribute to all those women who were either expecting a baby or had recently delivered and were going through one of the toughest phases of their lives amid the pandemic.

In her caption, she said, "I am very grateful that Tara was born before this COVID 19 pandemic. Throughout the pregnancy, I used to be so stressed out about every small thing. Also, I appreciate all the pregnant women who have delivered or going to deliver, just know that you all are super strong. The year 2020 is going to be a memorable one for all the parents, to tell our kids how they were born and what the situations were when they were inside their mumma’s tummy!"

I am very grateful that Tara was born before this COVID 19 pandemic. Throughout the pregnancy I used to be so stressed out about every small thing. Also I appreciate all the pregnant women who have delivered or going to deliver, just know that you all are super strong.. The year 2020 is going to be a memorable one for all the parents, to tell our kids how they were born and what the situations were when they were inside their mumma’s tummy! To all the brave women I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness. And one positive thing about Covid 19 for us would be that we are so busy with Tara with playing and taking care of her that we don’t get bored at all unlike others. We are totally enjoying this quality time with our little one and all our loved ones.. . . #MotherhoodWithMahhi @tarajaymahhi #Motherhood #Blessed #Gratitude #Thankful #Pregnancy #MotherDaughter #MotherAndDaughter #Mother #Covid19 #LifeChanging #Tara #Parenthood #OurDaughter #DaughterLove @ijaybhanushali . . . 📸: @thelooneylens

Mahhi gave birth to daughter Tara with husband Jay Bhanushali on August 21, 2019. The duo also has an adopted son named Rajveer and daughter Khushi, who are the kids of their house keeps.

She further added, "To all the brave women I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness. And one positive thing about Covid-19 for us would be that we are so busy with Tara with playing and taking care of her that we don’t get bored at all, unlike others. We are totally enjoying this quality time with our little one and all our loved ones."

TV celebrities Ruslaan Mumtaz, Dimpy Ganguly and Smriti Khanna recently embraced parenthood.

