Mahhi Vij: Sidharth Shukla was Very Emotional and Fun Loving Person

Actor Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise has left everyone in the film industry shocked. It is learnt that the 40-year-old actor suffered a massive heart attack in the morning of Thursday. He was brought dead to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital.

Sidharth was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and reached unprecedented fame after winning season 13 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2020. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Actress Mahhi Vij, who has reached the late actor’s residence with her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali to pay tributes, said, “I am totally taken aback by this incident. Sidharth and I were in together in Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was my only friend in the show. We kept in touch even after the show. We would often hang out, chill and party together. He was very emotional and fun loving person. Life is really unpredictable and we are living in a time where we are mostly hearing bad news."

Sidharth began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

Apart from featuring on TV shows, Sidharth has also made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he had a supporting role opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

