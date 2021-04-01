Mahhi Vij Stuns Jay Bhanushali When He Asks About Her Age

Popular television actress Mahhi Vij turns a year older today and husband Jay Bhanushali is busy pampering his lady love and making her day even more special. Jay took to Instagram to post a clip of their family celebration at home. In the video, Mahhi can be seen cutting two birthday cakes with the couple’s daughter Tara. Wishing his wife on her birthday day, Jay wrote a very cute and quirky post saying, “Happy Birthday @mahhivij may all your dreams come true I love you mere bache ki maa meri zindagi lots of hugs and kisses.”

Jay also gave a peek into the behind the scene madness before cutting the cake. In a clip shared by ETimes on Insta, Jay can be heard asking Mahhi about her age. To which she innocently replies 26, leaving her husband surprised. Jai then prods her further, but little did he know that his wife was armed with a confident reply that will shock him. Mahhi says that she can any day give 26-year-olds a run for their money. Since then, her savage reply is winning the internet. The actress surely knows how to keep her cool and confidence intact, even when faced with tricky questions.

See here:

On the work front, Mahhi made a name for herself in the Indian television scene with Laagi Tujhse Lagan where she played the much-loved character Nakusha. She later worked in Balika Vadhu and has also been a contestant in renowned reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. In fact, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij went on to win Nach Baliyeseason five in 2013. Currently, the actress is on a break from work barring a few guest appearances on reality shows. She is enjoying motherhood and is busy spending time with her kids Tara, Khushi and Rajveer.