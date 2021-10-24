Mahhi Vij to Break Her Karwa Chauth Fast with Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

Actress Mahhi Vij is celebrating Karwa Chauth. Her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali has participated in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss and is currently locked inside the house. Mahhi, who has kept fast and applied henna, has decided to break her fast during the telecast of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In a conversation with Times Of India, the actress said, “Karwa Chauth is a huge celebration for us & I’ll be with my family celebrating this. I plan to take the phone to the balcony when the moon shows up & complete the ritual. Tara was too excited when she saw me apply Mehendi & happily joined me & has been patiently waiting for it to dry."

She added, “This time I’m fasting not just for his long life but to bring the Bigg Boss trophy back home."

On the work front, Mahhi made a name for herself with Laagi Tujhse Lagan where she played the much loved character Nakusha. She later worked in Balika Vadhu and has also been a contestant in renowned reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. In fact, Jay and Mahhi went on to win Nach Baliye 5 in 2013. Currently, the actress is on a break from work barring a few guest appearances on reality shows. She is enjoying motherhood and is busy spending time with her kids Tara, Khushi and Rajveer.

