Mahhi Vij’s Daughter Calls Her 'Mumma' for the First Time, Actress Shares Emotional Moment

It is an extremely proud moment for any parent to hear the first word from their newborns. Such special moment was recently witnessed TV actress Mahhi Vij, whose toddler finally uttered her first word.

Taking to Instagram, Mahhi shared the video, captioning it with an emotional post. “Today my daughter called me mumma… Its v emotional day for me. This is what I prayed for, I must have done something nice in life to have become mother of such a beautiful child,” she wrote.

The proud mother couldn’t contain her excitement and described how this moment has made her stronger, courageous and giving. “Tara has filled my life with happiness. First word MUMMA al I cud do is cry wth happiness...”

The video was also posted on her daughter, Tara Jay Bhanushali’s Instagram account. Jay Bhanushali seemed envious on this and wrote, “U can’t do this to me Tara.”

The baby girl recently celebrated her first Holi with her parents and maternal grandparents. Her parents, Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in 2011. The duo already has two adopted kids: daughter named Khushi and son named Rajveer. The lovebirds became parents to their first biological child in August last year.

for the unversed, Mahhi is known for her role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu, meanwhile Jay is a popular TV host.

Follow @News18Movies for more



