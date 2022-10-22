Mahi Shrivastava Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful in Kala Gamachhiya Song; Watch Video

When we talk of the hit Bhojpuri actresses, Mahi Shrivastava tops the list. Over the years, Mahi has risen to fame, acting in several exemplary songs like Kara Somari Dulha Mili Sarkari and Kala Sari etc. Banking on this success, she has come up with another number, Kala Gamachhiya, sung by Priyanka Singh Chauhan.

As per the response on social media, Priyanka’s vocals are the highlight of this video. The musical number was released on October 20 and garnered more than 2,28, 000 views. While Marai Baba penned the lyrics, Arya Sharma composed it. Goldie Jaiswal and Bobby Jackson have choreographed this foot-tapping number.



Apart from this number, Mahi teamed up with popular Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj for the song Mehndi. Dressed in traditional attire, Shilpi looked breathtakingly beautiful in the video of this song. Ashutosh Tiwari’s lyrics and Arya Sharma’s music perfectly compliments Shlipi’s heart-melting vocals.

This number left the listeners captivated. A user lauded the fact that Shilpi is churning out beautiful songs while the Bhojpuri music industry borders on vulgarity. Others wrote that this melodious number unplugged the best of Shilpi’s playback singing.



In addition to these songs, Mahi collaborated with Shivani Singh for another musical number Najare Me Kajare Ban Ke. This song was released on October 8 and clocked more than 60,00,000 views. Listeners have loved the combination of music composer Vikas Yadav’s infectious beats and Shivani’s energy-personified vocals. Mahi’s sizzling moves were in sync with the mood of this number.



Mahi also loves to connect with fans via her YouTube channel Mahi Shrivastava Official. She entertains fans with her dance moves on different numbers. Recently she shared a video from her song Doha Me Ka Karba. She had teamed up with Vikas Yadav, Ashutosh Tiwari and Shivani Singh for this peppy number. She started this channel 6 months ago and 3,69, 000 users have connected with her channel.

