Mahie Gill: Don't Know How Seriously People Will Take Me As A Politician | Exclusive

After a successful stint in front of the camera, many celebrities have entered the field of politics. The latest actor to join the bandwagon is Mahie Gill. The newest member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab, she has already begun campaigning for the state polls.

On her agenda are matters such as putting an end to drug addiction, and women’s education, “For the past four to five years I was thinking of doing something. I wanted a platform where I could help women and empower them. I am lucky that I am born in a house where there was no gender bias. But female infanticide is common," she says adding, “Apart from that, many young girls in Punjab are left stranded when their husbands get married to green card-holders and settle abroad. These things personally affected me and changed my mindset and that is when I decided to do something."

The Dev D actor says that she wants to open schools and also educate children against drug abuse, “Many kids lose track and often fall prey to drugs in Punjab. I want to open education centers and even improve the healthcare facilities."

Just like her acting career, Gill hopes to be successful as a politician too, “Politics is mostly a male-dominated space. Even today many male politicians have a problem taking orders from female politicians. So I don’t know how seriously people will take me as a politician. Being a politician is tough and people who love me for acting will not necessarily like me in politics too but I want to take this chance and make use of this platform to bring about a change in the society."

In reel life too, the actor just portrayed the role of a politician as she was seen as Home Minister Saraswati Devi from the recently released Raktanchal 2. Gill says that it is just a coincidence, “The timing of my announcement of joining politics has coincided with the release of Raktanchal 2. People have loved my character and I have been getting a lot of positive feedback for the shoe. Somewhere playing the character served as motivation to take the leap of faith."

