Mahie Gill Reveals She Has a Daughter, Ekta Kapoor Teases Karan Singh Grover

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill, who is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Family Of Thakurganj, has revealed in an interviw with Navbharat Times that she is a proud mother of a girl child, who will turn three-years-old in August, next month. The reason that Mahie never chose to reveal that she is a mother, as explained by her, is because no one asked her and when soeone did, she did not hide the reality.

In another news, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of the cast members getting wet in pouring rain in Zurich, showing the white makeup melting off Karan Singh Grover.

Comedian-writer Tanmay Bhat, also the co-founder of the group AIB, recently revealed that he is suffering from clinical depression and is worried that he might never get back to being who he was or "operating to my potential". Now, in a series of tweets, comedian Aditi Mittal has criticised Tanmay's post, stating instances where he allegedly participated in or ignored the verbal harassment hurled at her by male colleagues.

Also, Himesh Reshammiya has met with a car accident on Tuesday Morning. As per the details revealed by a trusted source of Times Now, the mishap took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Mahie Gill claimed during an interview that she feels its okay to have a family without marriage. She also revealed that she has been a mother for close to three years now.

Karan Singh Grover, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, the lead cast of the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, are busy shooting in Switzerland these days. The cast have been sharing regular updates of their shoot by posting pictures and videos from the sets. Ekta Kapoor's video showed the white colour melting off Karan's hair in the rain, while the cast members kept laughing at the whole situation.

Aditi Mittal has criticised Tanmay Bhat's post about depression, stating instances where he allegedly participated in or ignored the verbal harassment hurled at her by male colleagues. In a series of tweets, Aditi slammed Tanmay's decision to talk about his depression at this point, saying, "Apparently depression is only newsworthy when someone who had a corporates throwing money at him stopped having money thrown at him (sic)."

After the news about Himesh Reshammiya’s car’s accident made headlines, the actor has clarified in a statement that he is absolutely fine and has not been a part of the car accident. However, Reshammiya’s driver Ram Ranjan, who hails from Bihar, has suffered some serious injuries. His condition is said to be critical.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has emerged as a surprise package at the box office. Despite receiving criticism for its lead character, the film continues to dominate the ticket window even in the second week of its release. The romantic drama film has already become the highest solo grosser for Shahid Kapoor and is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.

