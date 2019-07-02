Take the pledge to vote

Mahie Gill Reveals She Has a Three-year-old Daughter, Says Nobody Asked Her Before

Mahie Gill claimed during an interview that she feels its okay to have a family without marriage.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
Mahie Gill Reveals She Has a Three-year-old Daughter, Says Nobody Asked Her Before
Image of Mahie Gill, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actress Mahie Gill, who is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Family Of Thakurganj, has revealed in an interviw with Navbharat Times that she is a proud mother of a girl child, who will turn three-years-old in August, next month. The reason that Mahie never chose to reveal that she is a mother, as explained by her, is because no one asked her and when soeone did, she did not hide the reality.

She said (a rough translation from her Hindi statement), "No media person ever asked me this question (about motherhood). Neither anyone asked me, nor did I ever mention it. This is the first time that anyone has asked me so I am saying this. I am very proud that I am a mother of a girl child. Yes, I am unmarried till now and whenever I feel like getting married, I will. This year in August, my child will be three years old."

Stating further, she added that her aunt takes care of her daughter. She also opened up about her relationship, the kind of life partner she wants and her upcoming film Family of Thakurganj that releases on July 19.

Mahie has been the face of gangster films like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster in the past. In Family of Thakurganj, she plays the role of a fearless wife. Her character also explores the possibility of romance and Mahie said that it adds an interesting dimension to the film.

