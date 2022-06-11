Mahima Chaudhry Opens Up on Her Breast Cancer; Know Causes and Symptoms

Pardes actor Mahima Chaudhry revealed on June 9 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and has recovered completely following treatment. In an emotional video shared on Instagram by seasoned actor Anupam Kher, Mahima revealed the shocking news. The video clip shows her revealing her difficult journey and how she is fighting with it.

Chaudhry talked with Anupam Kher about her diagnostics and therapy in the seven-minute video clip. She said that she discovered she had breast cancer during her annual check-up. The cancer cells were identified during a biopsy. Chaudhary broke down when she was told she needed chemotherapy. She was, however, convinced that she would recover.

In recent few years, we have many more celebrities apart from Chaudhary opening up about this disease. It has become one of the most preventable cancerous diseases in current times. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), a woman’s lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is around 13%. This equates to a one-in-eight probability of getting the disease. It demands awareness, so let’s know-

What causes Breast cancer?

Breast cancer develops when the DNA in breast cells mutates or changes, causing key processes that govern cell growth and division to be disabled. These mutant cells frequently perish or are targeted by the immune system. However, some cells evade the immune system and proliferate uncontrollably, eventually developing a tumour in the breast.

The key to minimising your risk of breast cancer is to focus most of your preventative efforts on controllable risk factors while remaining vigilant in monitoring the ones you can’t influence.

What are the symptoms?

Breast cancer symptoms differ from person to person. However, the general symptoms may include:

A shift in your breast’s size, contour, or form.

A bulk or lump that can be as little as a pea.

A lump or thickening in or around your breast or armpit lasts the whole menstrual cycle.

A change in the appearance or texture of your breast or nipple skin (dimpled, puckered, scaly or inflamed).

Skin burning or redness visible on the breast or nipple.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.