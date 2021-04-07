Mahima Chaudhry Opens Up on Her Troubled Marriage, Reveals She Had Two Miscarriages

Actress Mahima Chaudhary, who became a star after featuring in Subhash Ghai’s 1997 film Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Apurva Agnihotri, and late actor Amrish Puri, in a recent interview, recounted her troubled marriage with ex-husband Bobby Mukherji. Mahima and Bobby got married in 2006 and divorced in 2013. She has a daughter named Ariana from the marriage. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Mahima said that she refrained from sharing details of her marital troubles with her family and friends. She also revealed that she had two miscarriages when she was married to Bobby.

“You obviously don’t tell your parents, you don’t tell your people because you feel ‘oh, this was one issue’ and then you stay back and then one more issue and then you stay back and then I was also expecting another child and I had a miscarriage. And then I had another miscarriage, it was all because of you not being happy in that space. Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come to drop my child at my mother’s home and then I stayed back two days and I used to feel I’m so much more comfortable here," she said.

The actress also recalled a massive accident where she was hit by a truck. The accident took place during the shooting of her 1999 film Dil Kya Kare, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

“The glass came like bullets into my face," she said, before adding, “Ajay and Kajol, who were my producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career."

“He (Ajay) was a very generous producer. He looked after everything; sending me to the right doctors, and seeing to it that I got the best treatment."

