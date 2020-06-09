Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Horrific Accident, Sonam Kapoor Rings in 35th Birthday

Mahima Chaudhry had suffered a massive accident where a truck hit her car, and the glass of the car went into her face mostly. Now, she opens up on the incident and how her life was affected.

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 35th birthday in Mumbai with her family. The actress was in New Delhi at her in laws' house and made the journey on Monday.

Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl was announced to be premiering on Netflix by the makers.

Mahima Chaudhry recalled a life altering experience that happened with her while working on Ajay Devgn's home production film Dil Kya Kare with Prakash Jha.

Sonam Kapoor has turned 35 on Tuesday. The actress was wished by her Bollywood colleagues and friends on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen essaying the role of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in her upcoming film The Kargil Girl, took to social media to announce that the film will skip the theatrical release and will premiere on Netflix.

Hartley Sawyer has been fired from the superhero series The Flash after his old social media posts, having racist and misogynistic references resurfaced.

Natasa Stankovic, who is expecting her first child with cricketer Hardik Pandya, shared an adorable picture from her baby shower. The couple got engaged on December 31, 2019 and announced their marriage and pregnancy in the beginning of June.

