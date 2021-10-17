Mahima Chaudhry Says Filmmakers Wanted 'Virgin' Actresses 'Who Had Not Kissed'

Actress Mahima Chaudhry has a very impressive filmography with many critically acclaimed and popular projects during the late 90s and 2000s. However, according to the actress, the industry at that time was deep-rooted in sexism. In a recent interview, Mahima opened up about how the conditions were especially bad for women, and actresses were expected to be ‘virginal.’ Mahima also added that now more women are calling the shots and have ‘better shelf life.’

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mahima said, “The minute you started dating someone, people would write you off because they only wanted a virgin who had not kissed. If you were dating someone, it was like, ‘Oh! She’s dating!’. If you were married, then forget it, you career was over, and if you had a child, it was like absolutely over.”

However, the actress added that the time is better for actresses now. “I think the industry is getting to a position where female actors are also calling the shots. They getter better parts, better pay, endorsements, they’re at a great and much powerful position. They have a longer shelf life than before.”

Mahima had previously also opened up about facing bullying in Bollywood. Last year, she had accused Subhash Ghai of bullying her, taking her to court and trying to stop her first show. The filmmaker had reacted to the allegations stating that he was amused after reading the news. He added that they are good friends and still in touch.

Meanwhile, the actress had also talked about getting into a car accident that had left her severely injured. Mahima said that she had severely injured her face and was called ‘Scarface’ by many in the industry post her near-fatal accident.

The actress made her debut in 1997 with Ghai’s film Pardes with Shah Rukh Khan. She was last seen in the 2016 Bengali film Dark Chocolate with Riya Sen.

