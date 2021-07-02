Mahima Chaudhury’s ‘Condolences’ Invite Ire On Social Media

Actress, television presenter Mandira Bedi’s husband, producer Raj Kaushal passed away due to cardiac arrest on June 30. He was 49. The news of his demise came as a shock to the industry. Mandira’s friends and industry colleagues have expressed their condolences via social media. From Ronit Roy to Ashish Chaudhary, Mandira’s colleagues and friends were seen standing next to the actress and giving her the much-needed support.

The social media platforms were filled with videos and images from Raj Kaushal’s last rights. Then there was one video that caught the attention of the Internet. It had yesteryears’ star Mahima Chaudhary.

On the day of Raj Kaushal’s death, Mahima was caught taking a walk outside her house. Upon being asked to comment on the subject of the death, Mahima, who knew Raj since childhood, said that she was going to post a picture on her Instagram very soon. After that, she went on to show the picture on her phone, saying, “It’s really sad, he had such small children.” Later, in the clip, Mahima is heard telling the reporter that she will visit Mandira and her children soon.

The clip didn’t go down well with the social media users. A sea of criticisms were directed at Mahima for talking about the death in such a light vein, with a slight smile on her face. While many users called her out for being ‘insensitive,’ others lashed out at her for smiling and posing during a sombre discussion.

Mahima is known for her roles in films like Pardes, Dhakhan, Dil Hai Tumhara among others.

