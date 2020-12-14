Mahima Makwana Replaces Avika Gor in Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth

After it was reported that Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, an entertainment portal has revealed that actress Mahima Makwana has replaced Avika.

Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Avika were supposed to star opposite him. But now that role has been grabbed by Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress Mahima Makwana.

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the 23-year-old Avika had undergone glamorous weight loss transformation in view of her Bollywood debut under Salman Khan’s banner but some decisions were changed internally and the makers replaced her. The portal also contacted the director of the project, Mahesh Manjrekar for clarity, who confirmed that Avika was no longer a part of the film. The report could not give reasons behind the change.

Although we know the shoot for the film with Salman and Aayush has already begun, the latest report states that even Mahima has started shooting some of her parts. She has also shot for some of her scenes with the director Mahesh Manjrekar, who will be essaying the role of Mahima’s father in the film. Known for her role of Rachna Kabeer Tripathi in the daily show Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Mahima has portrayed the character of Anami Baldev Singh in Star Plus's serial Rishton Ka Chakravyuh in the past. Now, this relatively new face will be making her entry into the world of Hindi cinema.

Citing a source from the sets of Antim: The Final Truth, the entertainment publication has also revealed that there are going to be two female leads in the film. While Mahima is starring opposite Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar has been roped in to play the love interest of Salman Khan.

The news comes just days after Aayush had shared the first look of Salman from the movie. Wearing a turban, Salman can be seen sporting a beard, donning regular shirt and pants.