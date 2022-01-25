Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, and Ramya Nambeesan to Feature in Vijay Antony's Ratham

The makers of Vijay Antony-starrer Ratham have roped in three female actors to play pivotal roles in the film. The announcement came on Monday after the release of the first look poster and the title of the crime thriller helmed by CS Amudhan.

Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, and Ramya Nambeesan will be seen essaying important characters in the movie featuring Vijay Antony in the lead. The film had gone on floors in November 2021 and now makers have finalised the star cast of Ratham.

Even though the makers revealed the name of the female leads, they have not said anything about Antony’s love interest in the film. Director Amudhan said that it will depend on the plotline of the film.

Nandita will be playing the character of Madhu in Ratham. Sharing the first look of her character on Twitter, Nandita described her as “Different,” “Brave” and “Bold”.

In a tweet, Mahima said that she is “super thrilled” to be part of Ratham.

The makers of Ratham had on Sunday revealed the title of the film while sharing the first poster featuring a solemn Antony in a beard and a bandaged arm. In a bid to add mystery to his character, Antony asked his director whether his character is a good man or a bad man.

Kamal Bohra, one of the producers of the movie said that the film will be a crime-thriller on a social issue.

During the interaction on Twitter Spaces on Sunday, Amudhan said, “The film would talk about a grave injustice happening in society that has gone unnoticed for a long time. It is strange that nobody has noticed it and made a film on it so far.”

The team will be leaving for Kolkata soon for shooting for 15 days starting from February 1.

