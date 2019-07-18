Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s Love Story Wins Hearts in Superstar Trailer

The three minute-long clips gives us a glimpse into the world of aspiring actor Noori, played by Mahira Khan.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s Love Story Wins Hearts in Superstar Trailer
Mahira Khan in a still from Superstar.
Loading...

The trailer for the upcoming film Superstar starring Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf dropped on Monday, July 15. The three minute-long clips gives us a glimpse into the world of aspiring actor Noori aka Mahira Khan.

The trailer begins with Mahira aka Noori’s dream world, where she puts on a Marilyn Monroe wig while dancing with joy. She stays happy and gay in her life till the entry of Sameer Khan aka Bilal Ashraf. They two youngsters fall in love and enjoy their life to the fullest. This is until their ego collides and they move on to different paths.

The trailer is full of emotions and Mahira’s dance steps, which are sure to make you love it. The trailer is shared by Hum Films with the tagline, ‘When Stars Collide’. While this will be the first time when Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf will be paired on-screen, the trailer has given a rough idea of the amazing chemistry between the two.

The music is composed by Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan. Apart from Mahira and Ashraf, the movie also has the presence of stars like Kubra Khan, Hania Aamir, Syra Shahroz, Osman Khalid Butt and many other big names from Pakistani showbiz. The film also stars Alizeh Shah, Nadeem Baig, Javed Sheikh and Ali Kazmi in key roles. The movie is expected to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram