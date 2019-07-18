Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s Love Story Wins Hearts in Superstar Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming film Superstar starring Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf dropped on Monday, July 15. The three minute-long clips gives us a glimpse into the world of aspiring actor Noori aka Mahira Khan.

The trailer begins with Mahira aka Noori’s dream world, where she puts on a Marilyn Monroe wig while dancing with joy. She stays happy and gay in her life till the entry of Sameer Khan aka Bilal Ashraf. They two youngsters fall in love and enjoy their life to the fullest. This is until their ego collides and they move on to different paths.

The trailer is full of emotions and Mahira’s dance steps, which are sure to make you love it. The trailer is shared by Hum Films with the tagline, ‘When Stars Collide’. While this will be the first time when Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf will be paired on-screen, the trailer has given a rough idea of the amazing chemistry between the two.

The music is composed by Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan. Apart from Mahira and Ashraf, the movie also has the presence of stars like Kubra Khan, Hania Aamir, Syra Shahroz, Osman Khalid Butt and many other big names from Pakistani showbiz. The film also stars Alizeh Shah, Nadeem Baig, Javed Sheikh and Ali Kazmi in key roles. The movie is expected to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

