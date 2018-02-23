GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mahira Khan Comes Out in Support of Javed Sheikh Over Kissing Controversy

A few people didn't like the way she accepted the award from the veteran actor. Many felt that the kissing gesture by the actor was inappropriate.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
A file photo of Mahira Khan.
After her photos with Ranbir Kapoor became viral on social media a few month back, the Pakistani actor is in the news again. Mahira recently won the Best Actress Award at 17th Lux Style Award for her role in Pakistani film Verna and the prize was presented to her by actor Javed Sheikh.

However, few people didn't like the way she accepted the award from the veteran actor. Many felt that the kissing gesture by the actor was inappropriate.




However before the news could get twisted further, Mahira herself took charge and clarified the 'gesture' and Javed's intentions. She tweeted, "I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for God's sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always."




Mahira made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees but before she could start with another Hindi film project, the Pakistani artists were sent back home because of the political tension between the two countries. Since then, a lot has been said about providing work to Pak artistes in Bollywood.

Recently, the CEO of the Indian Film and Television Producer Council (IFTPC), Suresh Amin, said that the council is seeking to impose a 2-year ban on Pakistani artistes working in the Hindi film industry. As per reports, IFTPC CEO stated that said the producers' council will pass a resolution and inform Bollywood producers to stop working with Pakistani artists.

| Edited by: Sameeksha
