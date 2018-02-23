English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahira Khan Comes Out in Support of Javed Sheikh Over Kissing Controversy
A few people didn't like the way she accepted the award from the veteran actor. Many felt that the kissing gesture by the actor was inappropriate.
A file photo of Mahira Khan.
After her photos with Ranbir Kapoor became viral on social media a few month back, the Pakistani actor is in the news again. Mahira recently won the Best Actress Award at 17th Lux Style Award for her role in Pakistani film Verna and the prize was presented to her by actor Javed Sheikh.
However, few people didn't like the way she accepted the award from the veteran actor. Many felt that the kissing gesture by the actor was inappropriate.
However before the news could get twisted further, Mahira herself took charge and clarified the 'gesture' and Javed's intentions. She tweeted, "I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for God's sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always."
Mahira made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees but before she could start with another Hindi film project, the Pakistani artists were sent back home because of the political tension between the two countries. Since then, a lot has been said about providing work to Pak artistes in Bollywood.
Recently, the CEO of the Indian Film and Television Producer Council (IFTPC), Suresh Amin, said that the council is seeking to impose a 2-year ban on Pakistani artistes working in the Hindi film industry. As per reports, IFTPC CEO stated that said the producers' council will pass a resolution and inform Bollywood producers to stop working with Pakistani artists.
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan quite literally turns the other cheek as actor Javed Sheikh tries to kiss her on the cheek at the Lux Style Awards pic.twitter.com/uyYrj4RXey— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 21, 2018
I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always.— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 21, 2018
| Edited by: Sameeksha
