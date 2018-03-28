English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan's Selfie Will Take You Back To Humsafar Days
Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan have been one of Pakistan television's most loved couple after their delightful on-screen chemistry as Ashar and Khirad in the 2011 television show Humsafar.
Image: Twitter/ Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan have been one of Pakistan television's most loved couple after their delightful on-screen chemistry as Ashar and Khirad in the 2011 television show Humsafar. The two, on several occasions, have impressed and delighted the viewers with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie. And while fans continue to re-run the episodes of the popular television show, Mahira decided to surprise fans by sharing a photo with her co-actor and friend Fawad on Twitter. The two were present at the Pakistan Super League supporting their respective teams.
Mahira captioned the image as, "Hogaya chase #PSL2018 #fatsosofMJ."
Hamza Ali Abbasi was also present in the selfie and the three of them will share screen space in the upcoming film Maula Jatt 2.
On the professional front, while Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, Fawad has so far appeared in three Bollywood films including Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
