Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mahira Khan Revisits Past in Superstar Song ‘Ghaat Fehmi,’ Watch Here

Mahira has also worked in the Hindi film industry. Her maiden venture Raees saw her working opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Rahul Dholakia’s film.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahira Khan Revisits Past in Superstar Song ‘Ghaat Fehmi,’ Watch Here
Mahira Khan in a still from Superstar.
Loading...

The makers of Pakistani film Superstar, featuring Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf, have released a new song from the film titled ‘Ghalat fehmi,’ and it’s making noise on the internet. The song, voiced by Asim Azhar and Zenab Fatimah Sultan, is a romantic number dedicated to separated lovers.

Composed by Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan, it may grow slowly on the audiences. Its tune may sound like many other romantic songs these days, but the poetry by Shakeel Sohail makes it stand out.

Apart from Mahira and Ashraf, the movie also has the presence of actors like Kubra Khan, Hania Aamir, Syra Shahroz, Osman Khalid Butt and many other big names from Pakistani showbiz.

The film also stars Alizeh Shah, Nadeem Baig, Javed Sheikh and Ali Kazmi in key roles. The movie is expected to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Mahira has also worked in the Hindi film industry. Her maiden venture Raees saw her working opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Rahul Dholakia’s film.

Later, she hit headlines in India when her smoking pictures with Ranbir Kapoor surfaced online.

One of the busiest actors in Pakistan, Mahira has been a known name in the local film and TV industry for over a decade now.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram