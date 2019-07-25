Mahira Khan Revisits Past in Superstar Song ‘Ghaat Fehmi,’ Watch Here
Mahira has also worked in the Hindi film industry. Her maiden venture Raees saw her working opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Rahul Dholakia’s film.
Mahira Khan in a still from Superstar.
The makers of Pakistani film Superstar, featuring Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf, have released a new song from the film titled ‘Ghalat fehmi,’ and it’s making noise on the internet. The song, voiced by Asim Azhar and Zenab Fatimah Sultan, is a romantic number dedicated to separated lovers.
Composed by Azaan Sami Khan and Saad Sultan, it may grow slowly on the audiences. Its tune may sound like many other romantic songs these days, but the poetry by Shakeel Sohail makes it stand out.
Apart from Mahira and Ashraf, the movie also has the presence of actors like Kubra Khan, Hania Aamir, Syra Shahroz, Osman Khalid Butt and many other big names from Pakistani showbiz.
The film also stars Alizeh Shah, Nadeem Baig, Javed Sheikh and Ali Kazmi in key roles. The movie is expected to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
Later, she hit headlines in India when her smoking pictures with Ranbir Kapoor surfaced online.
One of the busiest actors in Pakistan, Mahira has been a known name in the local film and TV industry for over a decade now.
