Mahira Khan Steals The Show As She Dances To 'UP Bihar Lootne' At Wedding; Watch Video

#mahirakhan and #feehajamshed is killing A post shared by Komal sattar (@doctorblogger) on Mar 27, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

After winning hearts of the Indian fans with her poised demeanor in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, Mahira Khan is back to steal their hearts yet again. In a host of videos that have surfaced on the internet, Mahira is seen dancing to popular Bollywood tracks at a friend's wedding in Karachi.In a well co-ordinated performance with her close friends, Mahira steals the show as she grooves to the iconic Bollywood track 'UP Bihar Lootne', originally performed by Shilpa Shetty in Shool. Just the right grace and the right steps; Mahira pulls it off almost as well as the original track.In another video, Mahira matches her steps to the tunes of the song 'Banno Tera Swagger' and 'Ni Aaja' among other songs and absolutely nails it.Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor, who was heading back to India from Bulgaria after wrapping up the first schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt made a little stop in London to catch up with Mahira. While Ranbir's flight had a layover at the Heathrow airport, Mahira was already present in London to promote her controversial film Verna, reports SpotboyE . The two had made news when their photos had gone viral on social media. In a recent interview , Mahira had opened up about the entire controversy and recounting how it became a "national topic and debate", she said: "That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you. Two, obviously there was an uproar, because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn't realise that they don't want to see me do."