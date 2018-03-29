Mahira Khan Steals The Show As She Dances To 'UP Bihar Lootne' At Wedding; Watch Video
After winning hearts of the Indian fans with her poised demeanor in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, Mahira Khan is back to steal their hearts yet again.
Image: Instagram/ Mahira Khan
In a well co-ordinated performance with her close friends, Mahira steals the show as she grooves to the iconic Bollywood track 'UP Bihar Lootne', originally performed by Shilpa Shetty in Shool. Just the right grace and the right steps; Mahira pulls it off almost as well as the original track.
We missed you #feehajamshed and get well soon ameen 💕 such a brave woman you're 💕 Regrann from @jamshadyss - This post is somewhat an emotional summary and very close to my heart.. Many of you didn’t know what was happening with me, I wouldn’t blame you I didn’t understand what had happened with me till recently.. 3 years ago, I started lose control over my body. I had Trigeminal Nueralgia, after a series of procedures it got under control. Thought that was the last of my worries. Not long after that my lower part of the body mainly my hip and lower back started to give away. I was going through these unexplainable excruciating pain, that had no diagnosis, 1 MRI to another and juggling like a ball between the best doctors this country had to offer no one had an explanation to these pains. I was unable to walk so I started limping my left leg. Since I have been a workaholic for the past 10 years, working is what I knew best. I stopped taking medication that slowed me down. And slowing down meant I was a ZOMBIE. I was taking every medication that pharma had to offer. Out of them steroids were the really killer. Which meant I had to be on anti depressants too. Decided to go cold turkey because I couldn’t let my work suffer. The only thing that kept me going was work. And that too became my healths downfall. That limp eventually led me on the wheelchair for 8 months. Now my battle was not only at work but inside me. My mind. I couldn’t let that go out of my control. There were some very very dark days for me. I had to win this battle and in order to win it I had to SURRENDER first. Surrender to everything that didn’t make sense, surrender to what the reality was, surrender to my negative thoughts in order to rise from it. While this was happening I still didn’t have a diagnosis. That became a distant worry because now I had to fight the biggest fight of my life with myself FOR myself. I have AUTO-IMMUNE DEGENERATION. There is no cure for my hip joint but my spine is manageable This post is an appreciation to how far I’ve come. From a wheel chair to a stick to dancing. I couldn’t have gone through this without my main man @nadirzia, my family 👪 #mahirakhan
In another video, Mahira matches her steps to the tunes of the song 'Banno Tera Swagger' and 'Ni Aaja' among other songs and absolutely nails it.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor, who was heading back to India from Bulgaria after wrapping up the first schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt made a little stop in London to catch up with Mahira. While Ranbir's flight had a layover at the Heathrow airport, Mahira was already present in London to promote her controversial film Verna, reports SpotboyE. The two had made news when their photos had gone viral on social media. In a recent interview, Mahira had opened up about the entire controversy and recounting how it became a "national topic and debate", she said: "That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you. Two, obviously there was an uproar, because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn't realise that they don't want to see me do."
