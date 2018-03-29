Mahira Khan Steals The Show As She Dances To 'UP Bihar Lootne' At Wedding; Watch Video

We missed you #feehajamshed and get well soon ameen 💕 such a brave woman you're 💕 Regrann from @jamshadyss - This post is somewhat an emotional summary and very close to my heart.. Many of you didn’t know what was happening with me, I wouldn’t blame you I didn’t understand what had happened with me till recently.. 3 years ago, I started lose control over my body. I had Trigeminal Nueralgia, after a series of procedures it got under control. Thought that was the last of my worries. Not long after that my lower part of the body mainly my hip and lower back started to give away. I was going through these unexplainable excruciating pain, that had no diagnosis, 1 MRI to another and juggling like a ball between the best doctors this country had to offer no one had an explanation to these pains. I was unable to walk so I started limping my left leg. Since I have been a workaholic for the past 10 years, working is what I knew best. I stopped taking medication that slowed me down. And slowing down meant I was a ZOMBIE. I was taking every medication that pharma had to offer. Out of them steroids were the really killer. Which meant I had to be on anti depressants too. Decided to go cold turkey because I couldn’t let my work suffer. The only thing that kept me going was work. And that too became my healths downfall. That limp eventually led me on the wheelchair for 8 months. Now my battle was not only at work but inside me. My mind. I couldn’t let that go out of my control. There were some very very dark days for me. I had to win this battle and in order to win it I had to SURRENDER first. Surrender to everything that didn’t make sense, surrender to what the reality was, surrender to my negative thoughts in order to rise from it. While this was happening I still didn’t have a diagnosis. That became a distant worry because now I had to fight the biggest fight of my life with myself FOR myself. I have AUTO-IMMUNE DEGENERATION. There is no cure for my hip joint but my spine is manageable This post is an appreciation to how far I’ve come. From a wheel chair to a stick to dancing. I couldn’t have gone through this without my main man @nadirzia, my family 👪 #mahirakhan

