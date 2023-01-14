Mahira Khan To Arij Fatima, Pakistani Celebs Whose Marriages Lasted Only a Few Years

Agree or not, marriage is a beautiful thing but only if done right. It is the closest thing to a “happily ever after" in real life when done properly. Unfortunately, marriages require a lot of work in real life. Even when the two parties are celebrities, things don’t always work out.

In truth, everything that is beautiful has scars, and relationships often end before death separates them. This also affects celebrity couples from Pakistan. They might have all the qualities you look for in “the perfect partner" talented, attractive, and wealthy.

Nevertheless, marriages may not always succeed, and those who experience a divorce deal with the heartache that results from it. Here is a list of popular Pakistani couples, who got separated after marriage.

Ali Askari and Mahira Khan got married on July 13, 2007. Ali Askari was in charge of MTV at the time. They have a son named Azlan together and were happily married for about eight years. Mahira Khan and Ali divorced in 2015, a year after the birth of their son.

In 2014, actress Arij Fatima tied the nuptial knot with Faraz Anwar. Their union lasted only a few weeks. Arij revealed her marriage issues a few months after the two were “Nikahfied." Not only did the two break up, but things turned nasty. According to reports, Faraz and his family sought to discredit Arij and ruin her reputation.

In 2012, pop artist Annie Khalid married Malik Noureed Awan, the owner of MMM Airlines. Three months after the wedding, the marriage came to an end when Annie Khalid filed domestic assault charges against her ex-husband. To finalise their divorce, Malik Noureed Awan gave Annie Khalid Rs 40 million.

This “chand Suraj ki jodi" didn’t last. Aisam-ul-Haq, a tennis player, married Faha Makhdoom, a clinical psychologist, in 2011. The news of Faha Makhdoom and Aisam-ul-divorce Haq’s filing surfaced in the same year. They were unable to even mark their first anniversary.

Sherry Shah, an actress, and producer, married Dr Malik Anwar in December 2013. After dating for five years, they tied the knot. The marriage of Sherry Shah demonstrated that nobody can ever truly be known. When Sherry learned that this was Anwar’s second marriage and that he had a son, she filed for divorce a month later.

