Mahira Khan’s Open Letter to Pakistani Actor Who Called Her ‘Too Old to Play Heroine’ is Pure Gold

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has written an open letter in response to TV actor Firdaus Jamal calling her “a mediocre model at best” and an “aged actress fit to play only mother’s role” recently on a TV show.

The Raees actor took to Instagram two days ago to share the handwritten letter. Though she has not addressed it to anyone or taken names, her text makes it amply clear that it is in response to the media furore created over Jamal’s sexist and misogynistic comments.

“We are the present. What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me—I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special. As an artist I am proud of my industry. I’m grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I am also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That—I will continue to do. InshAllah,” she wrote.

Choosing not to indulge in mudslinging but handle Jamal’s crassness with dignity, she added, “In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset—that a successful woman is a scary thought. No it isn’t. It’s a beautiful and empowering one. Let us stop picking on one another so that this industry and our country thrives like no other.

Finally, plugging her forthcoming film Superstar, which she too is in her own right, Mahira concluded, “I read somewhere that ‘Stardom’ in Latin means—thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then!”

