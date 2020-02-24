Mahira Sharma Accused of Forging Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Certificate

Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma recently made headlines when she shared that she been awarded as the 'most fashionable' contestant on the reality show. However, the actress is now in troubles for allegedly forging a Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for the same.

On Sunday, the organisers took to social media to issue an official statement on their Instagram account, slamming the actress for spreading false news.

Calling Mahira's act as 'immoral and distasteful attempt to gain publicity, the statement states that though she was present at the event, no such award was given to her. The statement also has a screengrab of the certificate with 'Fake' written over it.

Detailing about Mahira's award claim, the statement read, "One of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Ms Mahira Sharma, who was an attendee of this event, posted an Instagram story on 20th February 2020 at around 11:30 pm showcasing that she has received a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being ‘The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’. From then on, this story has been copied and reposted by the fan pages on Instagram along with multiple media houses who have posted this as news on their websites.”

Further, the organisers have sent the actress a notice asking to take down all the misleading PR activities and have demanded a written apology. The statement also mentions that she fails to do so, they will initiate legal proceedings against her.

Meanwhile, Mahira has not responded to the allegations yet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

