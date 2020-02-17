Mahira Sharma Called 'Garibon Ki Alia' for Copying Alia Bhatt's Look for Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma posted her look for the grand finale of the reality show on her Instagram handle. The actress is seen posing in a blue flowing gown and a fishtail braid, which looked very similar to Alia Bhatt's pastel look for IIFA Awards 2019.

Mahira has the same messy braided look, and the gown she wore looked like a copy of the one worn by Alia, only in a different colour. Mahira's outfit is credited to Seema Patel, while Alia's being off-shoulder gown was by Georges Chakra.

Fashion police handle DietSabya was quick to call out Mahira for her apparent act of copying, posting pictures of the TV actress and Alia side by side. The Instagram post attracted hilarious comments from followers. One user wrote, "After-effects of using Ujala- Aaya naya Ujala, Chaar Boondo Waala." Another follower said, "Not just the outfit, styling is also copied. Such a bloody shame!" A follower simply commented with the hashtag #GaribonKiAlia.

While Mahira was at the Bigg Boss 13 finale on Saturday night, Alia was at the Filmfare Awards, where she won the Best Actress trophy for Gully Boy.

Mahira made it to the top 6 of the reality show but could not win. The Kundali Bhagya actress grabbed eyeballs for her connection with Paras Chhabra inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the two denied having any romantic feelings for each other and just maintained a platonic relationship, their chemistry was hard to ignore.

