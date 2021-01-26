Mahira Sharma Calls the Trend of Evicted Contestants Returning to Bigg Boss 14 'Unacceptable'

The current season of popular reality show Bigg Boss has seen many changes in its format as compared to the previous seasons. Not only have previous years' contestants entered the shows as seniors and challengers, Bigg Boss 14 has allowed evicted contestants to return to the game multiple times.

Addressing the trend, last season's contestant Mahira Sharma told Pinkvilla, "This trend is not acceptable as per the format of the show. The audience connects with someone for the long term, thinking them to be in the race of winning the trophy. In mid of leaving and re-entering the show, audience connection gets lost. So I love my season and I am not in for this trend."

Mahira further called Bigg Boss 13 the "best" season. "I have not been following the current season as such for me to comment. As per popularity-wise is concerned our season was the best season, every contestant had their individual personality and was unique in their own way," she said.

Mahira was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13 who made it to the top 7 and was eliminated one week before the finale. Inside the house her equation with Paras Chhabra was talked about as they quickly became best friends. While there have been rumours that the two of them are dating, the duo has maintained that they are good friends. After Bigg Boss 13, they worked together in the music videos for Baarish, Ring, Hashtag Love Soniyea and Kamaal Karte Ho.