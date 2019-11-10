Take the pledge to vote

Mahira Sharma Fans Criticise Salman Khan, Bala Dominates Box Office

Twitter users have expressed their displeasure at Salman Khan's bias. Rashami Desai expressed her immense hatred for Siddharth Shukla. This and much more in today's entertainment wrap.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
In Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan defended Siddharth Shukla over Mahira Sharma. The conflict broke out after Siddharth pushed Mahira during a task. Salman Khan's stance has not gone down well among Twitter users who in turn started trending #IStandWithMahira and #BiasedHostSalmanKhan.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans Question Salman Khan's Behaviour After He Scolds Mahira Sharma

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala has performed even better on its second day. After opening on day 1 at Rs 10.15 crore, the film made Rs. 15.73 crore on day 2. Bala is expected to be Khurrana's third film to enjoy an Rs. 40+ crore weekend.

Read: Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Strong Growth

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai after reentering the house has left Twitter fans divided after stating that she would never offer fellow contestant Siddharth Shukla a glass of water even if he was dying. Fans believe this is just the beginning and that a big fight between the two will soon happen.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Declares War on Sidharth Shukla, Fans Gear Up for Big Fight

Singer Justin Bieber recently returned from his spontaneous solo trip to Northern California. The Canadian pop star had gone there on a spiritual retreat. Upon his return, he was spotted sharing a comforting hug with his bodyguard leaving fans wondering what has affected the singer.

Read: Justin Bieber Hugs Bodyguard After Returning from Spiritual Retreat

Singer Gwen Stefani who is known for her role on The Voice as a judge will not be returning to the show next year. When asked about being replaced by Nick Jonas, she stated she would not prefer him to be her replacement.

Read: Gwen Stefani didn't Want Nick Jonas to Replace Her in The Voice

