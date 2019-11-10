Mahira Sharma Fans Criticise Salman Khan, Bala Dominates Box Office

In Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan defended Siddharth Shukla over Mahira Sharma. The conflict broke out after Siddharth pushed Mahira during a task. Salman Khan's stance has not gone down well among Twitter users who in turn started trending #IStandWithMahira and #BiasedHostSalmanKhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala has performed even better on its second day. After opening on day 1 at Rs 10.15 crore, the film made Rs. 15.73 crore on day 2. Bala is expected to be Khurrana's third film to enjoy an Rs. 40+ crore weekend.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai after reentering the house has left Twitter fans divided after stating that she would never offer fellow contestant Siddharth Shukla a glass of water even if he was dying. Fans believe this is just the beginning and that a big fight between the two will soon happen.

Singer Justin Bieber recently returned from his spontaneous solo trip to Northern California. The Canadian pop star had gone there on a spiritual retreat. Upon his return, he was spotted sharing a comforting hug with his bodyguard leaving fans wondering what has affected the singer.

Singer Gwen Stefani who is known for her role on The Voice as a judge will not be returning to the show next year. When asked about being replaced by Nick Jonas, she stated she would not prefer him to be her replacement.

