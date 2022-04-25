Mahira Sharma Leaves Interview Midway for Question on Weight Gain; Shenaaz Fans React

Bigg Boss 13 fame and TV actor Mahira Sharma was trolled on social media after a clip in which she stormed off from an interview went viral on the internet. In this Punjabi interview, the interviewer asked pointed questions about her weight gain which offended the actor and she left the interview. This video has been removed from social media, though, for some reason.

Users recalled the Bigg Boss house days when she body-shamed Shehnaaz Gill for her obesity. One of the social media users wrote, “Mahira Sharma, who made fun of my Shehnaaz because of obesity, is now being taunted by a reporter.” Another user commented, “I won’t say anything but she definitely got her karma.”

Some users also came in support of the actor and one of the fan pages of Paras Chhabra said, “Feeling really bad for Mahira Sharma. The way Sana fans made the video viral. And now it’s all over the news. The industry is indeed toxic. She isn’t perfect but definitely doesn’t deserve the harassment.”

Feeling really bad fr #MahiraSharma

The way sana fans made the video viral. And now it's all over the news The reporter said the 4-5 media asked even more pathetic ques about her weight. The industry is indeed toxic. She isn't perfect but definitely doesn't deserve theharrasment — Paras Chhabra fan (@bossxbabyx) April 24, 2022

On the work front, Mahira Sharma is seen in the music video, Darpok Mahiya, with her boyfriend Paras Chhabra. This music video was released two days ago. The music of the song has been composed by Meet Brothers with the voice of Khushboo Grewal.

Bigg Boss 13’s Popular contestant Mahira Sharma was always in the headlines, especially for her fights with Shehnaaz Gill and her chemistry with Paras Chhabra. She is known for her roles in TV serials like Naagin, Bepanah Pyarr, and Kundali Bhagya.

She has also appeared in many music videos and films as well. She has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram and she has amassed a huge social media following since her debut in 2016.

Recently, Mahira also made headlines after she featured in Korean pop band BTS member RM’s Instagram photo sparking rumours of a collaboration with them.

