Mahira Sharma Meets Bigg Boss 13 Co-contestant Paras Chhabra and His Mother, See Pic

The Salman Khan-hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 has concluded, but the bond between the contestants is still growing strong. One of the strongest bonds in the Bigg Boss house was shared between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. While the duo has been linked several times, both of them have clarified the buzz by calling each other nothing more than ‘good friends’.

As several districts have undergone lockdown with restricted movements, former Bigg Boss 13 contestants took some time out to meet each other. Mahira met Paras and his mother and clicked pictures with them.

Paras also shared pictures with the actress on his Instagram page. Calling Mahira ‘pagal’, the duo can be seen posing candidly. The actor shared another picture with the caption, “Be with the one who makes you feel safe @officialmahirasharma”.

The two had featured in a romantic number Baarish, sung by Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza. The track was composed by Tony Kakkar. The rumoured lovebirds played star crossed lovers in the video, however they get separated soon after. They can be seen reminiscing memories as they go into flashbacks.

The duo was first linked on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 after their growing closeness. Paras’ ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri also shared her concerns on the relationship.

Paras was last seen in wedding reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with his BB 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The two were looking for life partners on reality TV. The show has ended abruptly due to COVID-19.

