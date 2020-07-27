Mahira Sharma Opens Up About Favouritism in the TV Industry, Says Lost Three Big Projects to Some Actor

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma recently opened up about her encounter with favoritism in the Hindi TV industry. Mahira said that she lost three big projects to some other actor and that left her heartbroken.

In an interview with Hindustani Times, the actress said, “All these three popular shows were on big channels, and so when I cracked them, I thought things from here would be brighter. I had shot promo for one show, started shooting for another and had signed the third. Among all the three, there was this one show that was my mother’s favourite, so I thought I’d surprise her but ended up getting surprised myself. They favoured the other actor over me… Favouritism happens everywhere.”

The actress further said that the rejections left her heartbroken and she would cry secretly. She added that it was her uncle, who is in the army, whose words ‘If people say bad about you even if you haven’t done any wrong remember you’re doing right’ gave her courage to try again.

Mahira, who made her acting debut with Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, then went on to appear in popular shows like Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya and Bepanah Pyaarr. She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.