Mahira Sharma Opens Up About Her Relationship With Paras Chhabra: Friendship is More Important

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma opened up about her bond with fellow housemate and best friend Paras Chabbra. While many feel that the duo are dating in real-life, they have maintained that they are only friends.

Mahira was recently asked about their relationship in an interview with Bollywood Life. The actress said, "I am very happy that he understands things very well. Whatever he said (about letting the relationship build organically) is perfect, any relationship should be organic. We all know how relationships are formed on shows and there is a hype for some time and then they split. The foundation of our relationship is friendship and I don't want to worry about the future. For me, this friendship is more important, understanding is very important. Boyfriend, girlfriend toh bante rahenge (boyfriends and girlfriends will come and go)."

Recently Paras Chabbra posted a picture with Mahira, which created a lot of buzz with fans as they want the two to date. "Just wanted to say thank you for coming into my life and being my TRUE FRIEND.@officialmahirasharma



#pahira #paraschhabra #mahirasharma #abrakadabra #hashtaglovesoniyea," Paras gushed.



Mahira posted a similar picture and wrote, " I have got your back @parasvchhabrra #hashtaglovesoniyea #pahira."

View this post on Instagram

I have got your back @parasvchhabrra #hashtaglovesoniyea #pahira A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@officialmahirasharma) on Jun 27, 2020 at 5:39am PDT



The actors will appear in a new music video, shot at home called Hashtag Love. They had previously appeared in another music video titled Baarish.

Follow @News18Movies for more