Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra Back Together in New Music Video 'Kamaal Karte Ho'

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra of Bigg Boss fame have been entertaining fans with fun music videos over the last few months. They are back with a new video. The song titled Kamaal karte ho is about love, loss and heartbreak. It's sung by Afsana Khan and composed by Goldboy.

"'Kamaal karte ho' is a testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience," said Mahira.

Paras added, "We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love through this song."

The just-released song has already got a lot of love from their fans.

"The song is justttt fireeee.... in winterr... awesomeee lyrics, music at the top and pahira rocks as always and paras looks and acting and that chemistry oh myyyy goodddd its gone rocckkkkk.... Pahira Kamaal Karte Ho," tweeted one fan.

Another wrote: "The most beautiful pair @paras_chhabra and @MahiraSharma_ They look glamorous. And this song by #AfsanaKhan is lit. Pahira Kamaal Karte Ho."

Earlier this year, Mahira and Paras featured in videos of songs such as Baarish and Ring.