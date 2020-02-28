Mahira Sharma Says it is Wrong to Blame Her for Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri's Breakup

Bigg Boss 13 became one of the most popular seasons of the reality show because of the various interesting stories the contestants brought to the table. One of the talking points of the show was Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma's bond inside the house while Paras was in a relationship with actress Akanksha Puri for three years. Host Salman Khan had also slammed the contestant for "using Mahira as a pawn" for his game.

After the reality show, Paras and Akanksha broke up. Post their split, a number of people blamed Mahira for it. Opened up about their break-up, Mahira in a recent interview said, it is wrong of people to blame her for it.

"I wanted to make one thing very clear that had I been the reason behind Paras and Akanksha Puri's breakup I would have been his girlfriend today. I am a very straightforward person when it comes to relationships whether it is with friends or a partner. I was very clear that he was already involved with someone and being a girl I can respect another girl's feelings," she told Times of India.

"My mother never asked me to maintain a distance in some demeaning way. She trusts me all she meant was that our closeness was portrayed in a wrong way in the outside world. Also, agar main nahi hoti toh koi aur hota aaj Paras ke saath jisko pyaar bhi hogaya tha.... Woh toh accha hai main thi toh Paras aaj relationship mein nahi hai. (If I were not there someone else would have been with Paras, who had fallen in love with him. It is good that I was there otherwise Paras would have been in a relationship today). I feel it is very wrong to blame me for their breakup," Mahira further explained.

She also shared that before coming to the house, Paras had already told Akanksha that if he liked someone inside the house, he would continue the bond as their relationship had hit a rocky patch.

