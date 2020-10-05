Mahira Sharma Supports Paras Chhabra, Says 'Will Confront Pavitra Punia in Bigg Boss 14'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia in a recent interview had said that her ex-boyfriend, actor Paras Chhabra was the biggest mistake of her life. The latter's best friend Mahira Sharma has come out in his support.

In an interaction with Times Of India, Mahira said, "I have always stood for what is right. I would have supported her as a friend still but she is taking the route of lies and deceit. I don't understand why these girls are after Paras to get fame? During Naagin 3, I knew she was married and at that time she was dating Paras and somebody else too. She was three timing and now she is blaming Paras for it, just because you are a woman you can’t play the victim card. Stop blaming Paras for your shortcomings."

She added that she will confront her in Bigg Boss 14 if she gets a chance. "I need to bring the truth out. As a woman I understand Paras' integrity. Women can’t keep crying always. Own up to the truth."

Earlier, Paras reacted to Pavitra's statement and said that she was already married and hid about it from him.

Meanwhile, Mahira and Paras were part of the previous season of Bigg Boss. During their stint, the two became friends and have stood by each other's side till date. Post Bigg Boss 13, they appeared in a couple of music videos together.