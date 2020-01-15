Mahira's Mother Asks Paras Not to Kiss Her Daughter, Alia Bhatt's Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Out
Mahira Sharma's mother had strict instructions for Paras Chhabra when she entered the Bigg Boss house during family week. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
Mahira Sharma's mother had strict instructions for Paras Chhabra when she entered the Bigg Boss house during family week. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
The family week inside the Bigg Boss 13 house has finally arrived. Among the first ones to enter the house were Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek, Mahira Sharma’s mother and Shehnaaz Gill's father. After hugging Mahira, her mother goes to Paras Chabbra and tells her that Mahira is her good friend but he should stop giving her pecks on the cheeks.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter
Alia Bhatt has released the first look of her character Gangubai Kathiawadi from the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film of the same name. The actress took to Twitter to share two images from the film showcasing her character.
Read: Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
A 41-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to serve jail time by a special court here on Wednesday for molesting a minor actor in a Delhi-Mumbai flight in December 2017. Vikas Sachdeva was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and to one-year imprisonment under Section 354 (criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.
Read: Man Accused of Molesting Minor Actor on Flight Jailed for 3 Years, Fined Rs 25,000 Under POCSO Act
Unlike previous seasons of Bigg Boss, the current one is majorly focused on romance. Season 13 of the reality show is showing romance between not one or two but four pairs - Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Romances Sidharth Shukla, Viewers Unhappy With Show's Changing Concept
Ritu Nanda, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, passed away following a seven-year long battle with cancer, in New Delhi early on Tuesday. Top Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor family members and others paid tributes to Ritu Nanda sharing their pictures and other fond memories with her.
Read: In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Attend Ritu Nanda's Funeral
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter Misha Flying Kite on Makar Sankranti 2020
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- Indonesia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth Crash Out in 1st Round
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter
- PM Modi Shares Video of Officers Helping Pregnant Woman in Kashmir Snow on Army Day