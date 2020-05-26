'Mai Aa Rahi Hun Maa': No More Lockdown Blues for Radhika Madan as She Flies Back to Delhi

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan had to spend many days away from her family owing to the coronavirus lockdown. However, as soon as domestic air travel resumed on May 25, the Pataakha actress booked a ticket to Delhi to be with her loved ones.

Sharing an airport selfie, Radhika announced that she is travelling to be back with her family. “Mai aa rahi hu Maa... #homebound #travelsafe #airportlook,” she captioned the pic. We can see the actress wearing a white salwar-kurta, covering herself with a mask, face shield and gloves.

A lot of her well-wishers and colleagues from the B-town wished her luck for safe travel, including Sanjay Kapoor and Vikas Kalantari.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, with the strict social distancing norms in place, the actress celebrated her birthday alone at her home in Mumbai. She shared a video compiled by her friends and colleagues, wishing her love on the birthday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

