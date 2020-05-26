MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Mai Aa Rahi Hun Maa': No More Lockdown Blues for Radhika Madan as She Flies Back to Delhi

Radhika Madan had been living alone for quite some time due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, after the domestic flight was resumed, the actress flew back to Delhi to be with her family.

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan had to spend many days away from her family owing to the coronavirus lockdown. However, as soon as domestic air travel resumed on May 25, the Pataakha actress booked a ticket to Delhi to be with her loved ones.

Sharing an airport selfie, Radhika announced that she is travelling to be back with her family. “Mai aa rahi hu Maa... #homebound #travelsafe #airportlook,” she captioned the pic. We can see the actress wearing a white salwar-kurta, covering herself with a mask, face shield and gloves.

A lot of her well-wishers and colleagues from the B-town wished her luck for safe travel, including Sanjay Kapoor and Vikas Kalantari.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, with the strict social distancing norms in place, the actress celebrated her birthday alone at her home in Mumbai. She shared a video compiled by her friends and colleagues, wishing her love on the birthday.

