Maidaan: Ajay Devgn-starrer Sports Drama Set For Independence Day Weekend Release In 2021

Ajay Devgn made the announcement on Twitter, alongside the film's new poster.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan has got a new release date. The sports drama, based on the golden years of Indian football, will now hit theatres on August 13, 2021.

Ajay made the announcement on Twitter, alongside the film's new poster. "2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date," Ajay tweeted.

The film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame. Maidaan, co-produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, also features south star Priyamani.

Saiwyn Quadros has penned the screenplay, while Ritesh Shah has written the dialogues.

As per Filmfare, Maidaan was supposed to release in December if the film was completed. However, a large chunk of the movie is left to be shot which are major football matches and since mass-shooting can’t resume so soon, the makers of the film decided to push the release date.

