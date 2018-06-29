GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maids Are Mumbai's Superheroes, Says Swara Bhaskar

Actors Swara and Siddharth Shukla shared their love for Mumbai as part of Bombay Times' #Flirt With Your City campaign, read a statement.

IANS

Updated:June 29, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
A file photo of Swara Bhasker.
Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhaskar loves the vibe of Mumbai and says the superheroes of the city are the maids.

"I love the fact that Mumbai has many theme-based cafes and every time I visit, I come across interesting people," Swara said in a statement.

"For me, the superheroes of Mumbai, who don't wear capes, are the maids. They would work six to eight houses in one single day and are always on time. Moreover, if they are taking a leave, they always have a replacement."
Siddharth often reminisces about his childhood days.

"Playing cricket and football. Also unlike other cities, Mumbai is much safer. One can easily walk or take any mode of transport at any time. What I admire the most about the city is the brotherhood people have for one another," he said.

